Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag in ‘KGF 2’, director Prashant Neel clarifies

Reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of 'KGF'.

KGF: Chapter 2 on Wednesday became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers took to twitter to announce that they’ve returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur tweeted: “We are glad to inform you that we are proceeding with the shoot of KGF 2 for the remaining sequences. I thank our Central Govt & State Govt for permitting the film-shoot. @hombalefilms is following all the guidelines of SOP with due diligence (sic).”

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted from the sets that he’s thrilled to get back to work. Reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. In his latest interview to Cinema Express, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character. "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam as well, follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to be the king of a goldmine. The makers earlier this month unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the second part of the franchise. The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings. Prashant Neel recently opened up about how Sanjay Dutt helped design the character of Adheera. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth. The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. Audiences were only teased with the character whose identity remained unknown until the end of the film.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.” KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

