Pragya Jaiswal replaces Sayyeshaa in upcoming Balakrishna starrer

The reason for Sayyeshaaâ€™s exit from the Boyapati Srinu directorial is unknown.

Flix Tollywood

Recently, the makers of the yet-untitled Boyapati Srinu directorial, starring Balakrishna, had announced that actor Sayyeshaa would come on board to play the female lead. However, as per the latest reports, Sayyeshaaâ€™s role will now be taken up by Pragya Jaiswal. The reason for Sayyeshaaâ€™s exit is not known, but reliable sources have confirmed that Pragya will be taking on the formerâ€™s role. Reports state that the film also stars Shriya Saran and Anjali as the other leading ladies.



If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film will have Sanjay Dutt play the antagonist. The actor has reportedly already been signed on for the role, but an official announcement is yet to be made. This will be the actor's second venture into the Telugu film industry. Meanwhile, he will soon start shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera.



The second chapter of KGF will follow the journey of Rocky (played by Yash) as he rises to the position of the â€˜kingâ€™ of a goldmine. This project will feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of his characters is that of an aghora, and the makers are keeping this look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi next month. SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in his last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.



Recently, rumours emerged that Balakrishna is most likely to star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. There were reports that Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati would join hands for this venture; however, they were eventually quashed. As per the latest development, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Sethupathi are set to star in the remake.



Balakrishna, or Balayya, as he is popularly known, was last seen in Ruler directed by KS Ravi Kumar. The story was penned by Paruchuri Murali, and it was produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Ruler did not do very well at the box office, and Balayya is looking to score a big hit with his upcoming projects.