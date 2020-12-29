Prabhu Deva to join sets of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’?

The two had previously worked together two decades ago for the comedy ‘Kadhala Kadhala’.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor-filmmaker Prabhu Deva is the latest addition to the cast of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram. Apparently, Prabhu Deva has been signed to play a crucial role, and Vikram will be his reunion with Kamal Haasan after two decades. The two had previously worked together in the 1998 Tamil comedy Kadhala Kadhala.



The makers of Vikram are yet to make an official announcement regarding Prabhu Deva’s casting. Recently, reports emerged that Fahadh Faasil has been signed to play the antagonist. The makers are currently finalizing the rest of the cast and crew. As per a recent Times of India report, two key technicians have already been signed and an official announcement can be expected to be made soon.



The report added that director Lokesh has gone with the team he has worked with so far in all his films. Apparently, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. The team will be collaborating for the fourth time, after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. When Vikram was announced, Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter: “Another journey begins".





He also shared the announcement poster. Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth would team up next with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which would be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there is no update on the project yet.



Meanwhile, Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Master, starring Vijay in the lead. The film is all set to hit the screens on January 13, to coincide with the Pongal festival. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. This will be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing the role of the antagonist since Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master as well. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master, which will release in January 2021.

(Content provided by Digital Native)