Prabhas to work with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel in ‘Salaar’

The first look of Prabhas from the film was released on Wednesday.

Prabhas is set to star in yet another major action film, titled Salaar. The film, which was announced on Wednesday, brings together some of the biggest names in south Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, who has become a pan-Indian star with the globally popular Baahubali series, the film will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for KGF, another massive period action film series from the south.

Bringing together the Tollywood actor and the Sandalwood filmmaker, Salaar is being produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the production company which is also behind the KGF films. Sharing the first look poster of Salaar, director Prashanth Neel wrote, “An Action Saga #SALAAR.

THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.”

Prabhas will be seen playing the titular character Salaar. Welcoming Prabhas to the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur wrote that he is collaborating with Prashanth Neel once again after the KGF films “for an Indian Film that every cinelover would look upto.”

Prashanth Neel is currently working on KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, who also appeared in the first instalment of the series. The sequel has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, and also stars Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj among others.

Prabhas also has multiple exciting films lined up. He is currently completing shooting for the romance drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Prabhas and Pooja recently returned after shooting for the film in Italy and Georgia. The Indian leg of the film’s schedule will reportedly be shot in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Radhe Shyam is expected to release in theatres in the summer of 2021 — nearly two years after Prabhas’s last film Saaho — depending on the pandemic situation.

Prabhas also has a film lined up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project. Prabhas will also be seen in a film titled Adipurush, with director Om Raut.