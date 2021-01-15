Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' kicks off with puja ceremony

‘KGF’ star Yash attended the launch ceremony of ‘Salaar’, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Flix Tollywood

South Indian star Prabhas is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for the first time in the upcoming multilingual action thriller Salaar, which was officially announced in December 2020. The film was launched in Hyderabad on Friday with a pooja ceremony and KGF star Yash graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prashanth Neel shared a few images of the occasion on his social media, writing, “Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity. Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today. Will not let you all down!! Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone (sic).”

Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity.

Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today.

Will not let you all down!!

Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone@hombalefilms#SalaarSaagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/34TNIiEMvk January 15, 2021

Salaar will go on the floors after Prashanth completes work on the post-production of KGF: Chapter, which is gearing up for release this summer.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. Being made on a lavish budget, Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, known for helming Telugu film Jil.

Radhe Shyam is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The film is slated for a summer 2021 release.

Prabhas also had Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing. The upcoming magnum opus is reportedly an adaptation of the Ramayana. While it has been confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram, it was announced via a poster that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. According to a TOI report, the project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors this month. Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child together and he will join the sets post his paternity leave.

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. It was recently revealed that veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for a pivotal role. Calling it an epic project, the makers of the project had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the venture are yet to be officially revealed.