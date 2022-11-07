Prabhas starrer Adipurush out of Sankranti race, to release in June 2023

Adipurush is the adaptation of Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

The makers of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, have announced that the release date of the film has been postponed. Pan-India film Adipurush, which was supposed to have a Sankranti release in January 2023, will now be released on June 16, 2023. The news was announced by director Om Raut on Monday, November 7.

In a statement, the Tanhaji-fame director said, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskrit and history. In order to give a visual experience to the viewers. We need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going." Adipurush is the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will essay the roles of Rama and Sita respectively. The movie which is being Bankrolled by T-Series and UV creations has Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and others playing significant roles in the movie. With its earlier release date of January 12, Adipurush would have clashed at the box office with other films including Vijay's Varisu, Chiranjeevi's Walthair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

Earlier on October 2, the Adipurush team had revealed the teaser of the film in a grand ceremony in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. However, it received flak from a section of the audience, who strongly criticised the film for the appearance of certain characters including Ravan and Hanuman. There was also a police complaint against the makers, and the complainant alleged that Adipurush disrespected the Hindu tradition. The complaint also reportedly pointed out that Ravan is seen wearing leather, which the complainant said “hurts Hindu sentiments”. Many viewers also criticised the use of graphics in the teaser. Netizens, who could not believe the poor standard of the visual effects executed in the film’s teaser, soon took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, to the extent that ‘#Disappointed’ began trending on Twitter.

