Prabhas starrer â€˜Adipurushâ€™ begins motion capture shoot, director Om Raut shares pic

Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, â€˜Adipurushâ€™ is touted to be an adaptation of Ramayana with ambitious visual effects.

Prabhasâ€™s upcoming film Adipurush is one of the biggest movies being made in India. Directed by Om Raut, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. The film will include a lot of VFX, and will be shot in the 3D format, according to reports. The magnum opus has started with motion capture, according to an announcement by the makers.

According to some reports, this is part of a test shoot, before going to the sets. Director Om Raut, along with the technical team, has begun shooting in a closed environment with motion capture technology. According to reports, the makers are in talks with the VFX supervisors of Hollywood films like Avatar and Star Wars, to work on the graphics in Adipurush.

Commenting on this, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series said in an official statement, "At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Earlier last year, it was announced through a poster that Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of Lankesh, another name for Raavan, in Adipurush. It's worth mentioning that Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut's last film Tanhaji. While the makers are yet to zero down the female lead, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon might be roped in to play the lead. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

The project is currently in its pre-production stage, and the makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up his next film Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January 2020, and was then delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shooting was later resumed after restrictions were lifted.

Prabhas is also teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for the first time in the upcoming multilingual action thriller titled Salaar. The film was launched in Hyderabad last week with a puja ceremony.

Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be a pan-India multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the female lead. The film marks her Telugu debut. It was also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

