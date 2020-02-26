Prabhas signs his next film, to work with 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin

The reference to 'epic journey' by the production house has given rise to speculation that the project might be a period film.

Flix Tollywood

Prabhas fans can hardly hold their excitement. Vyjayanthi Movies has announced that their next film is with the Baahubali actor, and that it will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas's last film was Saaho, which released to great expectations but ended up disappointing the audience.

Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement on Twitter. The production house is stepping into its 50th year and said that it was proud to be associated with Prabhas on the 'epic journey'. Nothing else has been revealed about the project yet.

For Prabhas, it is vital that he makes a strong comeback after Saaho. The actor has a pan-Indian fan-base and is among the few stars from south India who've breached boundaries across states.

While both the Baahubali films were blockbusters and made Prabhas a household name, it's not easy for the actor to meet the sky high anticipation of his fans. In Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, he played the son of an underworld gangster who pretends to be an undercover agent. However, despite the action sequences and extravagant visual effects, the film proved to be a let-down because of the amateurish script and direction. Shraddha Joshi had made her debut in the Telugu industry with the film.

I think this will be perfect Pan India film for #prabhas after #bahubhali .. sure shot hit .. range depends on mass reach.. #Prabhas21 — SOMESH (@urs_somesh) February 26, 2020

Finally, here's the much awaited news

Personally, It's the most happiest moment for me, Officially as a Digital Media PR for our darling #Prabhas anna https://t.co/rySG64o38P#PrabhasNagAshwin @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaDuttCh — kailash (@ka97900538) February 26, 2020

I think #Prabhas21 will be either Periodic drama or Fantasy Film. Budget says the greatness of the content. And it's Pride Film for the Production House. #PrabhasNagAshwin — Prabhas (@ivdSAAHO) February 26, 2020

Aatttt pakka period film la undi ga #Prabhas21 https://t.co/w9vvMv4JRU — Sunny Kesh (@SunnyKeshII) February 26, 2020

Prabhas's performance, too, raised some eyebrows, with critics noting that the actor looked jaded. In Baahubali, Prabhas had played dual roles of Amarendra and his son Mahendra. The actor dedicated five years of his life to the franchise and appeared to be struggling to break out of the image in Saaho. It'll be exciting to see what Nag Ashwin has in store for him. The director's last film was the highly acclaimed Mahanati, a biopic on actor Savithri's life, with Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

The reference to 'epic journey' by the production house has given rise to speculation that the project might be a period film. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Fans will be hoping to see Anushka Shetty back on screen with Prabhas again. Their chemistry in the Baahubali films was among the reasons for the success of the franchise. However, it will be a tough ask to recreate that magic in a new film and the makers might choose another female lead after all.