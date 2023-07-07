Prabhas’s Project K will be first Indian film to feature at San Diego Comic-Con

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and director Nag Ashwin will represent ‘Project K’ at the San Diego Comic-Con event, where the film’s trailer will also be launched.

Prabhas’s upcoming science-fiction film tentatively titled Project K will have a session at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in California, United States. This is possibly the first time that an Indian film is going to be represented at an international entertainment event. On July 20, the film’s final title, trailer and release date will be unveiled at the event. Along with this there will be a discussion about the film by actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, and director Nag Ashwin. Project K also features superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

“Congrats #ProjectK for being the first Indian film to attend @Comic_Con See you there!,” said Kamal Haasan. It is speculated that Kamal Haasan will be playing the role of the main antagonist in Project K, which is said to be a superhero film.

Sharing his excitement, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas...”

T 4698 - I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol , Prabhas ..



Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me ..… https://t.co/7c5vbQ0i5I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2023

Producer Aswani Dutt, whose production house Vyjayanthi Movies is backing the film said, “As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us,”

Speaking about the film’s launch at the major event, director Nag Ashwin said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”