Prabhas’s pics at Hyderabad airport go viral

Actor Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Adipurush’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Salaar’.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Prabhas, who is currently shooting for the upcoming period drama Adipurush, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport recently. Donning a loose white t-shirt and camouflage pants, the actor is seen sporting a casual look in the photos. He completed the look with sunglasses, bandana, black sneakers and a white face mask.

Photos and videos of the actor taken at the airport have gone viral on social media. Many fans took to social media to post their views about the outfit. Appreciating the actor’s look, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Boss in lean avatar for #Adipurush. @ Hyderabad airport #Prabhas.”

“Here’s the airport video of #Prabhas. It is only at the airport when I realise how tall you are,” another user wrote on Twitter.

Some fans also expressed that they cannot wait to watch Prabhas on screen in Adipurush.

Last month, photos of the actor went viral after he purchased a brand new luxury car worth around Rs 6 crore. Prabhas was seen alongside his newly purchased Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Fans not only shared photos and videos, but some of them also praised the actor for working hard and fulfilling his dream.

Prabhas rose to fame and gained national fan following after playing the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster period drama Baahubali.

The actor has a number of big budget projects in his kitty. He has teamed up with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel for the upcoming movie Salaar. Produced by Hombale films, the movie is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. He will be sharing the screen with Shruti Haasan in the action thriller. The movie will hit the big screens on April 14 next year.

Prabhas is currently shooting for the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. Actor Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite him in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The movie will be released in both Hindi and Telugu. Major parts of the movie have been reportedly shot in Europe since the plot is set in Europe. Radhe Shyam has been slated for theatrical release on July 30. Prabhas is also working on Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush.