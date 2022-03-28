Prabhas-Pooja starrer Radhe Shyam gets OTT release date

‘Radhe Shyam’, one of the most awaited pan-Indian projects of the year, released in theatres on March 11.

news Tollywood

Radhe Shyam, starring popular Tollywood actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is all set to release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on April 1. Amazon Prime Video India took to social media to make the announcement on Monday, March 28. Shot in picturesque locations across Europe, period romantic drama Radhe Shyam was one of the most anticipated big-budget projects of 2021. The film released in theatres on March 11.

In a tweet, the OTT platform had said. “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1”. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide from April 1 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, a press statement from Amazon Prime Video stated.

The theatrical release of the film was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns issued across the country. Produced by UV Creations and T-series, Radhe Shyam, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, includes actors Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and others in its cast. Prabhas has said that the entire team has put all their hearts in the making of the film, and that they hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide.

The film revolves around Vikramaditya (Prabhas), who is an expert palm reader who’s never wrong and Prerana (Pooja Hedge), a doctor who is free-spirited. The film is set in 1970s Italy. Explaining how working on the production design of Radhe Shyam was challenging, production designer Raveendar Reddy told TNM in an earlier interview that he spent nearly two-and-a-half years identifying the right locations for the shoot. “A lot of research and preparation went into making the movie look as convincing and authentic as possible,” he said.

Read : Radhe Shyam review: Prabhas and Pooja Hedge’s fairytale romance is all about visuals