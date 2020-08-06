Prabhas obliges fans for photos at Hyderabad govt office while wearing mask

The ‘Baahubali’ actor was seen in Hyderabad during the lockdown, reportedly at the Khairatabad RTA office.

People who had gone to the Regional Transport Authority office in Khairatabad, Hyderabad, on Wednesday were in for a surprise – they ran into actor Prabhas! Donning shades and a mask, the Baahubali star was at the RTA office for some personal work and did not hesitate to oblige fans with some photos.

Some clicks posted on Instagram and Twitter revealed that the actor posed with some men and women, including police officials at the government office. He was wearing a mask throughout.

However, most of the people who clicked the photos with him had pulled down their masks or face covers.

Check out the photos here:

Prabhas was last seen in the multilingual film Saaho with actor Shraddha Kapoor, for which he also won at the ETC Bollywood Business Awards for Highest Grossing Debut Actor (for the Hindi version).

Prabhas has two upcoming projects. He will be starring opposite actor Deepika Padukone for one of them, which is being directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The film is set to be a science fiction drama and will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. In a statement, Nag Ashwin had said that he was excited for Deepika to be playing the character.

“It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come,” Ashwin had said.

Prabhas will also be seen next year in Radhe Shyam which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and also stars Poja Hegde. The bilingual romantic drama is being produced by Gopi Krishna Movies with UV Creations.

Prabhas shot to pan-India fame with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion. Earlier this year, another Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to event planner Miheeka Bajaj. The two are set to marry on August 8 in a ceremony with only close friends and family.