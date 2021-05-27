‘Prabhas is not part of Mission Impossible 7’, clarifies director Christopher McQuarrie

Quashing rumours, director Christopher McQuarrie said that Prabhas is a talented man but the two of them have never met.

Tollywood

Following speculations that Baahubali fame actor Prabhas has been roped in to play an important role in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, a fan took to Twitter on May 26, Wednesday, to ask the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie. “@chrismcquarrie there is a viral News trending on Indian News channels that an Indian actor named Prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether IT is true or not?,” the fan wrote on Twitter, tagging Christopher McQuarrie.

Quashing the rumours, the director said that Prabhas is a very talented man, but they have never even met. He ended the tweet by taking a jibe at the internet for spreading false information. “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet (sic),” the director responded

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 is set to release in 2022. The action spy film is the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible series and is the third film helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from starring Tom Cruise, the film also features actors Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the previous films in the series.

Several Indian celebrities are currently working on Hollywood movies. Kollywood actor Dhanush will be sharing the screen with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man. Helmed by the Russo brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is well-known for her appearance in the TV show Quantico, will next be seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4, as well as in Text For You with Sam Heughan and Citadel with Richard Madden. Following the success of Victoria and Abdul, Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal, is currently working on another Hollywood project titled Death On The Nile.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen as a romantic hero in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. He is also currently working on Om Raut's directorial Adipurush and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.