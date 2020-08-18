Prabhas announces his next film ‘Adipurush’ with director Om Raut

The first look of the poster suggests that the film is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’.

Actor Prabhas announced his next pan-Indian film titled Adipurush which will be directed by Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut of Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior fame. The film will be released in five languages-- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The surprise news about the film’s announcement was made by Om Raut on Twitter on Monday night.

In a video shared on Twitter, Om Raut asked Prabhas: “Are you excited for tomorrow?” for which the latter replied, “All excited.. Fingers crossed.” The poster was released at 7.11 am.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil!”

According to the production team, Adipurush would be shot in both Telugu and Hindi, which will be released in 3D.

Talking about the film Prabhas said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

The film will go into production in 2021 and would be released in 2022.

The filmmakers have announced that they would soon announce the actor who would play the antagonist in Adipurush.

Adipurush is produced by T series. The other cast and film details are yet to be announced.

Prabhas’ upcoming film is Radhe Shyam, which stars Pooja Hegde of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo fame.

The first schedule of Radhe Shyam has been completed in Georgia. According to reports, the film which got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume shooting in September in India. A special set has been erected in Annapurna studios, Hyderabad.

Besides Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has signed up for another film under Vyjayanathi Movies banner, directed by Nag Ashwin. The production team had announced that the film would be released in 2021. The film is yet to be titled. Nag Ashwin had earlier said that the film would begin shooting by the end of 2020 and could be released by end of 2021.