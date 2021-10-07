Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vangaâ€™s next titled Spirit

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for helming â€˜Arjun Reddyâ€™ and its Hindi remake â€˜Kabir Singhâ€™.

Prabhasâ€™s fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the actorâ€™s 25th film. Putting an end to the long wait, the makers announced that the actor has joined forces with Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film has been titled Spirit. The makers of the film, which was tentatively titled Prabhas25 earlier, also revealed that the project is set to release on a massive scale, indicating that Spirit might be hitting the big screens as a pan-Indian film.The film is bankrolled by producer Bhushan Kumar.

Following the massive success of SS Rajamouliâ€™s Baahubali franchise, actor Prabhas has signed several big-budget projects. He is gearing up for the release of upcoming romantic film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Shot against picturesque locations, the film is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation. Radhe Shyam marks Prabhasâ€™s comeback as a romantic hero after nearly a decade.

The actor also has Salaar in his kitty. Starring Sruthi Haasan as the female lead, Salaar is directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. Much like Radhe Shyam, Salaar too will be releasing in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

After Baahubali, the actor has also signed another pan-Indian mythological film- Adipurush. Co-starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon, director Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Prabhas plays the character of Rama and Saif plays Lankesh (Ravana).

Prabhasâ€™s film with director Nag Ashwin, which features Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and actor Deepika Padukone, recently went on floors. The shooting for the project commenced on July 24 marking the occasion of Guru Purnima. Touted to be a sci-fi film, the film marks the first-time collaboration between Amitabh and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, starring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani reprising the respective lead roles from the original. Arjun Reddy was also remade in Tamil as Varma and Adithya Varma. However, unlike the Hindi remake, it was not directed by Sandeep.

It is to be noted that Arjun Reddy courted criticism for its misogynistic representation and received flak for glorifying toxic romantic relationships on-screen.

