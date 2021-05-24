Prabhas and Ram Charan share trailer of Telugu romantic comedy ‘Ek Mini Katha’

Helmed by debutante director Karthik Rapolu, Telugu movie ‘Ek Mini Katha’ stars Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles and is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Prabhas and Ram Charan recently took to social media to share the trailer of the upcoming Tollywood movie Ek Mini Katha starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. Helmed by debutante director Karthik Rapolu, the film will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 27. While sharing the trailer, Prabhas also thanked late filmmaker Shoban, who collaborated with the actor for the 2004 movie Varsham, which is one of the biggest hits in Prabhas’s career.

Noting that Shoban’s son Santhosh Shoban is now playing a lead role, Prabhas conveyed his wishes to the entire team and wrote, “Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career! Thanks to Shoban garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now, his son Santhosh’s #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one.” The movie is bankrolled by UV concepts and Mango Mass Media.

Actor Ram Charan too shared the trailer of the film and extended his wishes to the team. “Looks like a unique & genuine attempt. My best wishes to the team! Watch #EkMiniKatha on Amazon Prime from May 27,” Ram Charan tweeted on Monday. The trailer dropped on May 20 and has garnered positive reviews from viewers so far.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Ek Mini Katha is likely to chronicle comical incidents from Santosh’s life in a light-hearted manner as well as deliver a social message. “A mini tale of love, comedy and everything in between!” Amazon Prime Video wrote about the film in one of its social media posts.

Looks like a unique & genuine attempt.

My best wishes to the team!

Watch #EkMiniKatha on Amazon Prime from May 27. https://t.co/5kafKsegRz pic.twitter.com/mahIWvvS7a — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 24, 2021

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video, wrote, “Ek Mini Katha – Official Trailer. This mini-story will make you laugh and increase your cheek size by 10 inches! Trailer out now. Watch #EkMiniKathaOnPrime on May 27 (sic).”

Watch the trailer of Ek Mini Katha here: