Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ to begin shooting in Hyderabad soon

The makers had revealed the first look poster earlier in December.

Baahubali star Prabhas, who already has three big-ticket projects in his kitty, has teamed up with KGF fame Prashant Neel for a new venture titled Salaar. Touted to be an action-drama, director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with pre-production work. According to the latest reports, the shooting of Salaar will commence in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City from January 18. The makers are planning to shoot some major parts of the film in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.



The Salaar makers are zeroing in on the cast and crew, and the latest addition to the project is cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. Bhuvan, who has worked with Prashanth Neel on all his projects thus far -- Ugramm, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 -- will now team up with Prashanth Neel for the fourth time.



The first look poster of Salaar was unveiled during the announcement of the project. In it, Prabhaas is seen resting his arm on a rifle of some kind. While the film industry was eager to know what the word ‘Salaar’ means, Prashanth Neel recently took to social media to reveal: “SALAAR: The right-hand man to a king, a general.”



On the work front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas is busy with several projects. The actor is currently shooting for Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam and Om Raut’s Adipurush.



Prabhas is currently wrapping up Radhe Shyam. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming the Telugu film Jil. Radhe Shyam is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during summer of 2021.



Prabhas's upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, which will mark the actor’s first collaboration with director Om Raut, is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. Recently, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was roped in and he will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan.



Prabhas also has a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making this venture her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an “epic project”, the makers had said that they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.