Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ to be launched on Jan 15 in Hyderabad

The film will be launched with a customary puja, and guests invited include Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan CN, director SS Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Yash.

Actor Prabhas's upcoming action film Salaar is expected to go on floors by the last week of January. The film will be officially launched with a customary puja in Hyderabad on January 15. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas plays a violent character, and he is reportedly working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

Guests invited include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Yash. "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans," Prabhas said, according to IANS.

Salaar brings together some of the biggest names in south Indian cinema. While Prabhas has become a pan-Indian star with the Baahubali series, director Prashanth Neel is known for KGF, another massive period action film series from the south. Prabhas will be seen playing the titular character Salaar.

Salaar is being produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the production company which is also behind the KGF films.

When the first look poster of Salaar was released, director Prashanth Neel tweeted, “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.”

Producer Vijay Kiragandur called Salaar “an Indian Film that every cinelover would look upto.”

Prashanth Neel is currently working on KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. The sequel has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, and also stars Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj among others.

Prabhas has several big films lined up, including the romance drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, which is expected to release in theatres in the summer of 2021, nearly two years after Prabhas’s last film Saaho.

