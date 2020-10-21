Meanwhile, actor and head of Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan has released a video after declaring his donation and stated that he was moved by the plight of people who suffered in the Hyderabad rains.
Pawan Kalyan said, “While on one side coronavirus has crumbled the economy everywhere, the incessant rains are adding to the trouble. Telangana and especially Hyderabad have been worst hit due to the recent rains. Several people have lost their properties and valuable items due to the inundation of their homes in low-lying areas.”
Pawan Kalyan also added that the current situation of floods is due to the lack of proper urban planning over the years. “Whatever may be the reason, several people are hit terribly by the rains, so I would like to contribute Rs.1 crore to the Telangana government to aid them in their relief measures.”
He also urged his fans, party cadre and everyone also to come forward and contribute for the cause.
జనసేనాని పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కోటి రూపాయలు విరాళం
వరదలు, భారీ వర్షాలకు తీవ్రంగా హైదరాబాద్ ప్రజలకు అండగా ఉండేందుకు జనసేన అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి కోటి రూపాయలు విరాళం ప్రకటించారు. @TelanganaCMO @PawanKalyan @KTRTRS #HyderabadFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/dpslIkl2Gm— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) October 20, 2020
Rebel Star #Prabhas Announces A Contribution Of Rs 1 Crore 50 Lakhs To Telangana CM Relief Fund Towards Flood Relief Efforts @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) October 20, 2020
తెలంగాణలో వరద బాధితులకు రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ విరాళం 1 కోటి 50 లక్షలు pic.twitter.com/LpA6DVHZAf
Meanwhile, actor and politician Chiranjeevi and actor Mahesh Babu donated Rs. 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief fund, while actors Nagarjuna and Jr NTR donated Rs 50 lakh each. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each, while Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi donated Rs 5 lakh each.
The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020