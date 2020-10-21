Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan donate money to help Telangana flood relief

Pawan Kalyan has said that flood situation is due to the lack of proper urban planning in Hyderabad city.

Flix Hyderabad Floods

Continuing the spree of donations from Tollywood towards the flood hit state of Telangana and its capital Hyderabad, actors Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan have donated Rs.1.5 crore and Rs.1 crore each to the Telangana state Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The announcements from these two stars and many others in the industry came as no surprise, as in most recent disasters, Tollywood has generously contributed to government's relief efforts.

The Baahubali star Prabhas while announcing the Rs.1.5 crore dontation said, “Telangana state is devastated with heavy rainfall. Many areas in Hyderabad are drowned and people are facing extreme hardships.”



Meanwhile, actor and head of Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan has released a video after declaring his donation and stated that he was moved by the plight of people who suffered in the Hyderabad rains.



Pawan Kalyan said, “While on one side coronavirus has crumbled the economy everywhere, the incessant rains are adding to the trouble. Telangana and especially Hyderabad have been worst hit due to the recent rains. Several people have lost their properties and valuable items due to the inundation of their homes in low-lying areas.”



Pawan Kalyan also added that the current situation of floods is due to the lack of proper urban planning over the years. “Whatever may be the reason, several people are hit terribly by the rains, so I would like to contribute Rs.1 crore to the Telangana government to aid them in their relief measures.”



He also urged his fans, party cadre and everyone also to come forward and contribute for the cause.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is scheduled for the release of this Sankranthi season in the month of January, 2021. Prabhas meanwhile is now working on major pan-India projects such as RadheShyam, Adipurush and another yet to be named movie with director Nag Ashwin, starring Deepika Padukune.

Rebel Star #Prabhas Announces A Contribution Of Rs 1 Crore 50 Lakhs To Telangana CM Relief Fund Towards Flood Relief Efforts @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS



తెలంగాణలో వరద బాధితులకు రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ విరాళం 1 కోటి 50 లక్షలు pic.twitter.com/LpA6DVHZAf — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, actor and politician Chiranjeevi and actor Mahesh Babu donated Rs. 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief fund, while actors Nagarjuna and Jr NTR donated Rs 50 lakh each. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each, while Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi donated Rs 5 lakh each.

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

As TNM reported earlier, in Hyderabad alone, the government estimates a loss of Rs 670 crore, due to the floods. The heavy rain which lashed Telangana last week killed a total of 70 people across the state and 33 people in the capital city alone. Telangana suffered an estimated loss of Rs 5,000 crore due to the recent rains triggered by the deep depression in Bay of Bengal.