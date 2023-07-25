Power Finance Corporation shares hit 52-week high

At Rs 244 per share, Power Finance Corporation Ltd has achieved its 52-week high.

Rs 101 per share is the stockâ€™s lowest price, while the stock P/E ratio is 3.98.

The company finances infrastructure projects in the country's power sector. Its offerings include fund-based products in the form of project term loans, lease financing for purchase of equipment, short/medium term loan to equipment manufacturers, debt refinancing etc.

The non-fund based products include deferred payment guarantee, letter of comfort (LoC), policy for guarantee of credit enhancement etc.

The total traded quantity was of 12.03 lakh shares on Monday.