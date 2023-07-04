Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 5: List

Parts of Chennai will experience a power cut on July 5 from 9 am to 2 pm owing to maintenance work.

news News

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced scheduled power cuts in specific areas of Chennai on Wednesday, July 5, from 9 am to 2 pm. The power cuts are necessary for maintenance work to ensure the efficient functioning of the power infrastructure, TANGEDCO stated.

Residents in several areas of Chennai, including Guindy, Porur, Tambaram, and Perambur, will experience temporary power outages during the mentioned period.

In Guindy, the areas affected by the power cut include Poomagal Main Road, VOC Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Poonamallee Road, Madipakkam Kakkan Street, AGS Colony, Nanganallur MGR Road, Nehru Colony, Kumaran Street, Puzhuthivakkam Rajeswari Nagar, Velayutham Street, Adambakkam New Colony (from 1st to 11th streets), Ganesh Nagar, TG Nagar, Ram Nagar, Indira Nagar, St Thomas Mount, Mangaliamman Arch, Nandambakkam, Nasarathpuram, Raj Bhavan THNB Colony, and Devar Thidal.

In Porur, the affected areas include Chembarambakkam Panimalar Medical College, Trunk Road, and Varadharajapuram.

In Tambaram, power cuts will be implemented in areas such as Kids Park Ganapathipuram, Varatharajapuram, RG Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Nagathamman Street, VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Tellus Phase 1 and 2, and Gandhi Nagar.

In Perambur, the affected areas include Sembium Kamarajar Salai, TH Road, MH Road, Ramana Nagar, Katta Bomman Street, Renuka Amman Koil Street, TVK Nagar, Pallavan Salai, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai, Ambedkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Royal Avenue, and Thiruvenkatam Road.

The power cuts have been scheduled to facilitate essential maintenance work and ensure the smooth functioning of the electricity supply. Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and plan their activities accordingly during the specified time frame.