Power cut in Bengaluru on Jan 21, 22: Full list of affected areas

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a notice about the power cuts with a list of the areas that will be facing a power cut.

news Power cut

Parts of Bengaluru will witness power cuts on January 21 and January 22, as part of the quarterly maintenance work of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a notice about the power cuts with a list of areas that will be affected. Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, January 21

AECS 'A' Block, AECS 'B' block, Adagondanahalli, Adanuru, Anekonda, Anagodu, Ananthanagara, Anaji, Avenue road, Avaragere, Balaji L/O, BVK Iyengar road, BG Halli, Bethur, Binny pet, Bheemeshwara Temple, Bharathi Nagar, Benson town, Beturu, BG Halli, Bommanahalli, Byappanahalli, Bellandur-2 Klassic, Bharamasagara, Chikka Thougur, Chikkanahalli, Chikkapet, Chitrahalli, CK Nagar, City Market, Coles Road, CT street, Cox Town, Channapatna, Cheeranahalli, Chokkasandra, Davis Road, Doddanagamangala, Doddathagur, Dental college RMU, EHT Biocon, EHT Infosys, EHT Tata BP Solar, EHT Techmahindra, Electronic City Phase 1 & 2, Electronic city, Frazer Town, G Hally, Gandhi nagar, Gori palya, Golahalli, G R Halli, Gunderi and surrounding areas, Gonuru, Halsoor, Hulimangala station feeding areas, Halekallahalli, Honnur, Hongasandra, Hongsandra, HP Digital, Huskur, ITC, JC road, Jai Bharath Nagar, Jeevana halli, Jcr Badavane, KG road, Kalasipalya, Kasavanahalli, Kandanakovi, KIMS, Konanur, Kodihalli, Kogunde, Mallapura and surrounding villages, Maderu, Madhura Garments, Malali, Malenahalli, Marugondanahalli, Maradi Anjaneya, Masidi, Mel, Mico Bosch, Muneshwara Layout, Nagarakatte and other villages, Nagarathpet, Neeladri Road, NJR Layout, Ozone Teck Park, P K Halli, Palakihally, Parappana Agrahara, Purvankara Apartment, R K Road, Ramajogihalli, Rampura, Robert Bosch Automation India Pvt Ltd, RMU, SJ park RMU, Skm Industrial Feeder, Singasandra, SP road, Sirigere, Siddapura, Shankarpuram, Seebara, Turebailu Camp, Town hall, Tannery Road, Techmahindra, Tata BP Solar, Victoria Hospital, Veersandra, Vijapura, Venkateshpuram, Vijapura, Vaddarapalya, Veersandra, Yemmehatti

Sunday, January 22

Kunthihalli, Devalapura, Karikere, Hirethotlukere, RG halli, Hiregundkal, Mavkere, Lotus farms, Hosahalli, MR Palya, Avalipalya, Amalapura, Jakkenahalli, M. Gollahalli, Kanteerava, Laggere - Peenya 10 th Main, 11th Main, Udupi hotel surrounding, IR Polytechnic road, Lakshmi devi nagara, Kempegowda nagara, Laggere Old Village, Lava Kusha Nagara, Ragiv Gandhi Nagara, Chowdeshwari Nagara, Dommasandra substation surrounding areas, VG Doddi, Ekarajapura, Pillagumpa, Nandagudi, Channarayapatna, Sulibele, Grindwell norton EHT, Orient bell EHT, Hosakallahalli, Halekallahalli, Balenahalli, Ramajogihalli, Kuradihalli and surrounding areas, Channapatna, Adanuru, Arenahalli, Aparasanahalli, Holalkere town, Maderu, Bommanakatte, Chitrahalli, Malladihalli, Gundimadu, Malenahalli, Punujuru, Lokadahalalu, Cheeranahalli, Ramagiri road, N G Halli, Gunderi and surrounding areas, Hunasekatte, Kodagavalli, Chikpura, Hireguntanur, Bhemasamudra, Vaddarapalya, Bheemeshwara Temple, Turebailu Camp, Seebara, Beravara, N Ballekatte, Hosalli, Malali, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Nallikatte, Kolahal, Hegdehal, Vijapur, Shivanakere, Nandihalli, Bhadurgatta, Adavigollarahalli, Bharamasagara, Pamerahalli, Kogunde, Skm Industrial Feeder, Kodihalli, Konanur, Halaudara, Obalapura, Alagwadi, Palakihally, Madakaripura, Siddapura, Sirigere, Mel, Chikkenahalli, Alaghatta & Cheelangi, Kalkunte, Balighatte, Lakshmisagara, Vijapura, Maradi Anjaneya, Chikkalaghatta, Nagara, Kelagote, Bank Colony, Gonuru, Belagatta, G R Halli, Vidhyanagara, G Hally, Jcr Badavane, Chandravally, P K Halli, Annehal, Hullur, Pandarahalli, Jankonda, Siddapura, Mahadevanakatte, Godabnal, Sondekola, Sholapura, Kurubarahalli, BN Halli, Singapura, Kakkaru, Nulenuru, UP Hally, Nellikatte, Taalya, Mathighatta, Gollarahally, G Halli, Thekalavatti, Hulikere, Kolal, T Nulenuru, BG Halli, Amruthapura, Hulikere, Emmiganuru, Madderu, Shivaganga, Chitrahalli and surrounding areas, Avaragere, Mallekatte, Kadajji, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Davanagere, Yaragunta, Harihara Town, Harihara-Hospet, Poly Fibers, Guttur, SRS Ranebennur, Niluvanji IP set areas, Sasvihalli areas, Muttigi Village, Pritheshwara, Niluvanji, loleshwara, Chigateri IP Set Areas, Mattihalli IP Set areas, Nagarakonda Sasvihalli, Mattihalli, Bennehalli, Chigateri Village, Hagarigudihalli, Gowripura, Hunasehalli, Chikkapalanahalli, Agrahara, Yelarampura, Theeta, Koratagere Town, Thumbadi, Bukkapatna, Siddarabetta, Goravanahalli, Kanva, Laxmi temple, Hemavathi, Irakasandra, Mallekavu, Doddammadevi, Veeranagamma, Ekalavya, Urdigere Cross, Alalasandra, B B Halli, Kunchagi, C T kere, Bommanahalli and surrounding areas.