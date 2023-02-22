Parts of Bengaluru are expected to witness power outages on Thursday, February 23, due to maintenance work of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a notice about the power cuts with a list of the areas that will be affected between 10 am and 4 pm on Thursday. Here is the full list of areas that are likely to have a disruption in power supply on Thursday:
> Kundana and surrounding areas
> Devasamudra
> NRK Pura
> Murudi
> Thammenhalli
> JB Halli
> Rampura
> BD Halli
> Hanumangudda
> Manjunathnagar
> Shivanagar
> Gayithrinagar
> Prakash Nagar
> LN Pura
> Subramanyanagara
> Vijayanagar
> Rajajinagar 2nd block
> Rajajinagar 6th block
> Amarjyothi Nagar
> Saraswati Nagar
> Vinayaka Layout
> Agrahara
> Dasarahalli
>Indiranagar
> Shankara Math