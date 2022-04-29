As power crisis looms, passenger trains cancelled to make way for coal carriages

Thermal plants are facing a critical coal shortage even as an unprecedented heat wave sweeps across the country during up power demand.

news Electricity

Several passenger trains in the country have been cancelled to allow for quicker movement of coal carriages in the face of a looming power crisis owing to a drastic shortage of coal. The rising summer temperatures are pushing up the demand for coal, which helps meet about 70% of the countryâ€™s power requirement.

A Railways official said the measure is temporary and that passenger services will be restored once the situation returns to normal. He added that the Indian Railways is trying to reduce the time it takes to transport coal to power plants.

Terming the power outage as a "national crisis", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern on Friday over the shortage of coal supply in the country and the simultaneous increase in electricity demand during summer.

He said the demand for electricity has increased in 16 states due to the rising mercury levels and coal is not being supplied in accordance with the requirement, affecting the power supply.

"This is a national crisis. I appeal to everyone to unite in this crisis and support the government in improving the situation. Turn off non-essential electrical appliances at your home or workplace. Set your priorities and use electricity in accordance with your need," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi government on Friday flagged an "acute shortage" of coal, claiming that many power plants are left with only one day stock and warned of supply disruptions to the national capital, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was being handled somehow.

The chief minister called for quick and concrete steps to tackle the crisis facing the country. Talking to reporters, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said there is an "acute shortage" of coal due to unavailability of adequate number of rakes and warned there may be "difficulty" in supply if power plants are shut.

The National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC), in reply to the Delhi government's claims of shortage of coal at its plants, said in a tweet that currently Unchahar and Dadri power stations, supplying power to the national capital, are running at full capacity and receiving "regular" coal supplies.

"All six Units of Dadri and 5 Units of Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies. Present stock is 1,40,000 MT and 95,000 MT respectively and import coal supplies are also in pipeline, NTPC tweeted.

However, Kejriwal claimed the power situation in the whole of India is very grave.

"There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem," Kejriwal tweeted.

Amid a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday had warned that there may be problem in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals.

With PTI inputs