Postman to deliver money at doorstep in Kerala to avoid rush at ATMs

The initiative will help reduce the rush at ATMs and banks as more people avail the service.

In order to reduce the rush at ATMs, the Kerala government has allowed the Department of Posts to deliver cash to the homes of account owners whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar.

The Hindu reported that this facility is available for accounts in 119 participating banks and 24 non-banking finance companies. This service will be provided free of cost to the customers.

Those who wish to avail this facility need to inform their local post office and the post office will then entrust the task of delivering the money to the postman, who, in turn, will deliver it to their homes. The postman will hand over the cash after ensuring the person has the required funds in his bank account and that it is linked to Aadhaar. An OTP will be sent to the account holder’s phone number which has to be shared with the postman. The account owner also has to submit a biometric identification to authenticate his/her identity and a maximum amount of Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn at a time using the service.

A considerable rush in banks and treasury offices across the state was witnessed in the past few days as the state government started the distribution of welfare pensions.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared various welfare aids. An amount of Rs 2,000 to auto-rickshaw and tractor drivers; Rs 2,500 to taxi drivers; Rs 5,000 to bus, state carriage and contract carriage workers; Rs 3,500 to goods vehicle workers; and Rs 1,000 to those working in automobile workshops. It has also been announced that construction labourers will be granted Rs 1,000 as aid and handloom workers will be given Rs 750.

It has also been decided that those who do not receive any welfare pensions will be granted Rs 1,000 by the government, the Kerala government said.

