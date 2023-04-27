Posters suggesting YS Viveka’s daughter Suneetha will join TDP appear in Andhra

TDP leaders have blamed the YSRCP for allegedly trying to “defame” Suneetha by attributing political motives to her demands for justice, as the CBI accelerates its probe into her father’s murder.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the murder of former MP and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, posters announcing his daughter Suneetha Narreddy’s political entry — ostensibly with the support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — have sparked a controversy in Kadapa district. The posters surfaced in Proddatur town weeks after CM Jagan’s uncle Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, was arrested by the the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder case. The CBI has also been questioning Avinash in the case, who recently claimed that his second cousin Suneetha had falsely accused him and his father in her statement to the CBI.

Vivekananda was found dead in his home in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. Since then, his daughter Suneetha has been struggling to ensure a fair investigation into her father’s murder. The TDP, meanwhile, has accused CM Jagan of trying to shield his relatives Avinash and Bhaskar from the CBI, as they have been named as prime suspects in the murder case.

The posters that surfaced in Proddatur this week featured Suneetha’s image in the centre, flanked by her deceased father Vivekananda on one side and her husband Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy on the other. It also featured the images of prominent TDP leaders including former CM Chandrababu Naidu, his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, and TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, as well as the party symbols. “We welcome Dr YS Suneethamma, who is about to make her political entry,” the poster said. It also said, “Jai Telugu Desam.”

Former Proddatur MLA and TDP leader Nandyala Varada Rajulu Reddy reacted sharply against the posters, distancing his party from them. He accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of conspiring to put up the posters, which went viral online. Addressing the media, Varada Rajulu said that he had known Vivekananda’s family for a long time. "Suneetha has fought tirelessly for a fair probe into the brutal murder of her father, Vivekananda Reddy. She has no plans to enter politics,” he said. The politician, who is a five-time MLA from Proddatur (once from TDP and then four times from Congress), is currently with the TDP.

"Only the YSRCP can benefit from such an announcement as the investigation into the case has accelerated. It is a move to defame Suneetha,” Varada Rajulu alleged. He said it was outrageous to put up such posters, calling it a “shameless act.”

Commenting on the row over the posters, political analyst Professor K Nageshwar said that it could possibly be part of a strategy to falsely attribute political motives to Suneetha’s struggle for justice. “Parties typically disown members who are accused of crimes. Avinash Reddy, on the other hand, is a close relative of CM Jagan, and the party is using its political capital to support him. The posters could be a part of a strategy [by YSRCP] to create an impression that Suneetha is acting against the ruling party's leadership on the behest of TDP,” Nageshwar said. He added that such a narrative could end up further politicising her quest for justice.