Poster by BJP in TN blames Cong and Communists for Hathras case, complaint filed

BJP members have been accused of putting up posters accusing the Congress and Communist party of allegedly killing the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

news Controversy

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Minority Department, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against a few members of the BJP accusing them of instigating communal riots against the Congress and the Communist party via posters on the Hathras rape victims. In a formal complaint to the Nagercoil Superintendent of Police and the Kanyakumari District Collector, J Aslambasha, the state chairman of the minority wing, said that one Umesh of the BJP put up wall posters and posted photographs on social media, accusing the Congress and Communist party of allegedly killing the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

The poster, according to the complaint, read: “Tearful Tribute! We offer our tearful tribute to Dalit young girl.... who has been murdered at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh state, by the criminals from the Congress and Communist. With sorrows, Bharathiya Janatha Party...”

Aslambasha alleged that the posters were put up at various spots across the Kanyakumari district, with the intention to instigate communal riots among the Dalit community against the Congress and Communist party. He also accused Raj Litho Press in Nagercoil, which printed the posters, of trying to create enmity between the Dalit community and both the parties “to defame and for cheap political gain”.

The complaint, which was posted on the official Twitter page of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Minority Department, mentions Umesh as the Kiliyoor Union Vice President of Information Technology and Social Media, BJP. Aslambasha also alleged that the Umesh posted pictures of him pasting the posters on his social media account.

Apart from Umesh and Raj Litho Press, he has named some district office-bearers of the BJP, including C Dharmaraj and Muthukrishnan, the district presidents of BJP.

Aslambasha has urged the officials to ensure these posters and photos are removed, to confiscate the gadgets used to put these post the photos and block the social media accounts of people he has named in the complaint.