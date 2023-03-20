Porn video played on screens at Patna railway station

An FIR has been registered against the agency responsible for telecasting ads and other videos on the screens at the railway station.

news Controversy

Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a pornographic video was played on all the screens installed across the stationâ€™s 10 platforms for nearly three minutes. The incident took place on the night of Sunday, March 19.

The contract of telecasting advertisements, videos and films in the railway stations of Danapur division is given to a private agency named Dutta Communication, according to reports. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: "We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials... It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company."