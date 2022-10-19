Popular Kerala snake handler Vava Suresh meets with accident

Suresh, who suffered injuries to his face, was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where he is undergoing treatment.

news Accident

Popular snake catcher from Kerala Vava Suresh, on Wednesday, October 19, met with an accident, after the car in which he was travelling, collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus. The incident took place near Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram around 11 am, while Suresh was on his way to Nilamel in Kollam district from the state capital. Suresh, who suffered injuries to his face, was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where he is undergoing treatment.

CCTV visuals of the incident show that the vehicle which was travelling in front of Vava Sureshâ€™s car lost control and moved towards the left side of the road, forcing Sureshâ€™s car to take a sudden turn towards to the right, as a result of which it collided with the KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to reports, Suresh is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and doctors have informed that he is under stable condition and that there is no cause of worry.

Over the years, Vava Suresh has become a household name in Kerala, popular for handling and rescuing snakes, as well as offering his expertise by helping people who are facing snake menace at their homes or localities. However, Suresh has also been subjected to snake bites while involved in these activities.

In January this year, he was hospitalised after being bit by a Cobra in Keralaâ€™s Kottayam district, following which he was rushed to the Government Medical College in Kottayam. Back in 2015, Suresh had said that he had caught more than 38,000 snakes and received more than 3,000 snake bites till then.