Popular Finance fraud: Owners arrested in Delhi, will be brought to Kochi

The Managing Director Thomas Daniel is still absconding.

Rinu Mariyam Thomas and Riya Anna Thomas- both top officials of Popular Finance, a finance company based out of Kerala- were arrested from New Delhi after scores of depositors complained that the company has cheated them. While Rinu Mariyam Thomas is the Chief Executive Officer, Rea Ann Thomas is a member of the Board of Directors and both of them are daughters of Thomas Daniel, the Managing Director (MD) of Popular Finance.

The duo were held from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday while attempting to flee to Australia. The arrest was made based on a look out notice issued by the Kerala police.

Superintendent of Police of Pathanamthitta district, KG Simon confirmed to TNM that the duo will be brought to Kochi soon.

Though some reports suggested that they are already enroute to Kochi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Adoor, R Binu denied it saying that it depends on the availability of the flight from Delhi.

A team led by Konni Station House Officer PS Rajesh have reached Delhi and the duo will be brought to Kochi upon obtaining a transit warrant.

The Pathanamthitta police had issued a look-out notice against directors and board members after they fled the place following complaints by several customers that they had been swindled by the firm.

Popular Finance is headquartered in Pathanamthitta district and has 247 branches across the state. Customers allege that the company had failed to pay interest to hundreds of its depositors since this April.

A case has been registered against all members of the board directors including Thomas Daniel.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 406 for punishment for criminal breach of trust, section 420 for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

