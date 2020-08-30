Popular Finance fraud: Absconding Managing Directors arrested by Kerala police

The police had on Friday taken into custody the two daughters of the owner-couple from New Delhi Airport from where they were allegedly trying to escape to Australia.

news Popular Finance Fraud

The owners and managing directors of Popular Finance, a Kerala-based finance firm, who had been absconding over allegations of swindling, have been arrested. Managing partners Thomas Daniel Roy and Prabha were arrested by Pathanamthitta police on Saturday.

The police had on Friday taken into custody the two daughters of the owner-couple from New Delhi airport, from where they were allegedly trying to escape to Australia. Rinu Mariyam Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, and Rea Ann Thomas, one of the members of the Board of Directors, have reportedly been brought back to Kerala by the police. The police had earlier issued a lookout notice against all the Board of Directors.

Over 200 cases have been filed by various depositors and investors alleging a fraud of around Rs 2,000 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice against the board members, including managing partner Thomas Daniel Roy of Popular Finance.

“Police have arrested Thomas Daniel and his wife Prabha, also a partner, from Changanassery. A team headed by Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon will probe the case. South zone Inspector General (IG) Harshita Attaluri will oversee the probe," Vijayan told reporters.

He also said the assistance of the Interpol will be sought as there are “suspicious transactions related to foreign countries.”

The police had on Friday taken into custody the two daughters of the owner-couple from New Delhi Airport from where they were allegedly trying to escape to Australia.

Popular Finance, headquartered in Pathanamthitta district, has been engaged in the business of gold loans since 1965 and has 284 branches spread across five states.

The matter came to light after all the branches of the firm were reportedly shut following uproar by customers who sought to withdraw their deposits from the company which has allegedly gone into losses.

According to police, the company owes around Rs 2,000 crore to at least 1,500 depositors.

Cases have been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Meanwhile, many depositors and investors today staged a sit-in front of various offices of the firm seeking to withdraw their deposits. According to the depositors, it was from April that the firm started to show discrepancies in paying the monthly interest returns of the depositors.

Read: Popular Finance fraud: Owners arrested in Delhi, will be brought to Kochi