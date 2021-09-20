Poor road conditions in Hosur villages pose threat to commuters

A fatality case was reported last year due to poor road condition in Hosur of Krishnagiri district.

news ROADS

The daily two-hour commute for Debushree, a 20-year-old college student studying in Karnataka from Sevaganapalli village in Hosur of Krishnagiri district is a nightmare due to poor road conditions for a three-kilometre stretch. A fatality case was reported last year due to poor road conditions in the district.

Traveling to college every day over the years, she has witnessed the road deteriorating--from having minor potholes to larger ones, barely allowing people to walk. The residents of Sevaganapalli and Chichuruganapalli of Krishnagiri district for the past several years have been facing immense inconvenience. The three kilometre stretch, which has agricultural fields and a creek on either side has been posing a threat to the villagers and commuters.

Speaking to TNM, Debushree says, “Every day, travelling to the college is nothing short of a nightmare. Currently as the potholes are of a large size, I am frightened that the bus will topple. There are several working women, school and college students taking the bus from Sevaganapalli and Chichuruganapalli. And there are several buses plying on the route, however, the condition of the road is dreadful waiting for a fatal accident any day.”