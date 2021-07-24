Pontiffs to hold mega conclave in Bengaluru on July 25, to discuss CM's likely exit

While the organisers refused to connect the event directly with the possible leadership change, it is being widely seen as an attempt to muster support for Yediyurappa and send out a message.

news Politics

Scores of pontiffs will be participating in a “mega conclave” in Bengaluru in July 25, coinciding with the possible decision by the BJP central leadership on BS Yediyurappa’s exit as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur mutt, who held a press meet in the city, on July 23 to inform people about the conclave with other Swamijis, refused to connect the event directly with the possible leadership change. It is, however, is widely seen as an attempt to muster support for Yediyurappa and send out a message.

“There will be a mega conclave of pontiffs on July 25 at the city’s palace grounds. It is to discuss the ongoing developments,” the Swamiji told the media. Senior pontiffs will decide what will be discussed at the conclave, he added. Swamiji told the media that pontiffs of all communities have been invited. However, he declined to reveal names of senior pontiffs attending or organising the conclave.

Swamiji, earlier, had led a delegation of over two dozen pontiffs from across Karnataka to Yediyurappa’s residence on July 20 to express support amid talks of his probable exit and also warned of political fallout for the BJP in Karnataka if he was dislodged from the post. After meeting Yediyurappa, he had even said that as many as 300-400 pontiffs are expected to gather in Bengaluru in a couple of days to discuss the "future course of action".

Amid heightened buzz about leadership change, Yediyurappa on Thursday indicated that his exit from the CM post was imminent while stating that he was expecting directions from the high command on July 25 and will act accordingly from July 26, the day on which the government will complete two years in office.

Swamiji noted that any issue could be discussed thus not disclosing the agenda for the conclave. He said the subject of CM change might be broached. In response to a question, he said the conclave is neither to please nor to blackmail anyone, and he can only say that there will be an "amazing outcome".

To a question on pontiffs involving themselves in politics by favouring a politician, like in the case of Yediyurappa, and sending a message to a party’s high command, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said pontiffs have raised their voice whenever there is injustice happening to any individual or community or to the state. When quizzed about a video circulating on social media about an envelope being distributed to pontiffs who had gone to Yediyurappa's residence, he clarified that it was only an invitation for the birthday-related events of a prominent seer.

Support has continued to pour in for Yediyurappa from mutts, pontiffs, political leaders across party lines amid speculation that his exit was on the cards. Leaders and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and also All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, have declared support to Yediyurappa and urged for his continuation as Chief Minister, while also warning "bad consequences" for the BJP if he is replaced.

Prominent Lingayat seer Shree Sharanabasavalinga Shivayogi Swamy has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Extending his support to Yediyurappa, the seer warned of consequences in the upcoming polls if Yediyurappa was not allowed to complete his term in office. Stating that Yediyurappa has done commendable work as the CM, the seer warned, “If Yediyurappa’s resignation is accepted, it would be difficult for BJP to win the upcoming state Assembly polls.”