Pongal: Tourist destinations in Chennai to remain closed from Jan 15 to 17

Tourists spots like Vandalur Anna Zoological Park and Marina beach will remain closed for three days to avoid crowding.

The government in Tamil Nadu has ordered that tourist destinations in Chennai including Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and Marina Beach will remain closed from January 15 to January 17, in order to avoid crowding during Pongal holidays and to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

In a government order, Tamil Nadu government said, “During the Pongal holidays, there is a possibility of COVID-19 spreading in Vandalur Anna Zoological park, the tourist destinations in Mamallapuram, the National park in Guindy as well as Marina beach, since many people will throng these spots. Hence, to avoid the spread of infection, the above-mentioned places will be closed between January 15 and 17 for the public,” the release said.

During Kaanum Pongal, people are expected to tour various tourist destinations, as is the trend each year. Every year in Chennai, several thousands of people gather to celebrate Kaanum pongal at Marina, Mamallapuram and a few more places. However, to avoid COVID-19 spread, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to close the prominent tourist destinations to avoid public gathering.

The Tamil Nadu government, after a gap of eight months since the complete lockdown was imposed to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection, had reopened beaches and tourist spots for the public on December 14,

In Tamil Nadu, Pongal festivities this year begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Accordingly, Pongal festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu for three days — Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. During Mattu Pongal, cows and bulls are worshipped and games like jallikattu and bull races are conducted in many parts of the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has also given a nod for conducting jallikattu by following safety protocol to avoid the spread of coronavirus during Pongal. The Tamil Nadu government also instructed the organizers to ensure not more than 300 persons attend the event and also ordered those participating to mandatorily produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.