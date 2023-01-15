On Pongal, DMK shows dissent against Governor with ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ kolams

CM Stalin had urged DMK cadre to draw kolams saying ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ in front of their houses on the occasion of the Pongal and the first day of Tamil month Thai.

Amid the ongoing row between the DMK government and Governor RN Ravi in Tamil Nadu over various issues including the name of the state, many DMK leaders shared photos of their kolams or rangolis with the phrase 'Tamil Nadu Vaazhga' (Long Live Tamil Nadu). Using a hashtag of the same phrase in Tamil, several DMK leaders and functionaries, and a few Tamil Nadu residents posted images of their kolams on Twitter on Sunday, January 15, following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s suggestion Earlier on Saturday, CM Stalin had prompted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre to draw kolams saying ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ in front of their houses on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal, and the first day of Tamil month Thai.

The suggestion came in the midst of a row over the official name of the state, after Governor Ravi’s recent remark that ‘Tamizhagam’ would be a more appropriate name for the state, at an event held at the Raj Bhavan on January 4. He made the comment while deriding Tamil Nadu for allegedly opposing national unity, and the ruling DMK staunchly opposed his view.

Following the Chief Minister’s suggestion of making kolams in support of the state’s present name, several DMK leaders including deputy general secretary of the party and MP Kanimozhi, Ministers Anbil Mahesh, V Senthil Balaji and Duraimurugan, shared images of ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ kolams. Several other members of the party also expressed support by sharing their own kolams with ‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ written next to them.

A similar kolam was also drawn in front of CM Stalin's residence at Alwarpet in Chennai. Earlier in 2019, in a similar protest through kolams, DMK leaders had drawn rangolis at the entrances to their residence in opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment( Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Saturday, CM Stalin took a jibe at Governor Ravi, referring to him as 'one guy who is ranting against calling the state Tamil Nadu'. Addressing a party youth wing event in Chennai, Stalin spoke about the renaming of Madras State as Tamil Nadu by DMK founder leader CN Annadurai when he was the Chief Minister. Stalin recalled that Anna had taken part in a public event in Chennai to celebrate renaming of the state despite his illness and against the advice of doctors. "Anna wondered if there is any use of being alive if he did not participate in a function to celebrate the naming of the state as Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister quoted Anna as saying.

