Pollachi sexual assault case: Madras HC bars media coverage of proceedings

The order was passed after the CBI filed a complaint against Tamil magazine Nakheeran for reportedly publishing photographs of the survivors.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Sunday, September 4, ordered a restraint on print and electronic media from publishing or broadcasting any material related to the deposition of survivors and witnesses in the 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case. The High Court also ordered the media to not publish photographs and videos of the survivors and the witnesses, even if they are blurred. The court also initiated suo moto proceedings against Tamil magazine Nakheeran Publications and its editor Nakheeran Gopal, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a complaint against the magazine for reportedly published the photographs of survivors of the sexual assault.

According to The Hindu, Justice M Dhandapani passed the order that said the media cannot publish any documentary or digital evidence that is marked as evidence during the trial. He added that if there is any violation of this order by any media house, there would be 'severe action' against them. The Justice also directed the High Court Registry to mark a copy of the order to the Press Council of India, so that it is circulated among all the print and electronic media houses across the country. The order was passed after CBI's complaint stating that such publication would affect the trial and endanger the safety of the survivors.

While dismissing the bail petition of one of the accused, K Arulanantham, in August 2021, Justice Dhandapani had directed the trial court to conduct in-camera proceedings whenever it felt necessary to protect the witnesses. However, no restraint on media coverage was ordered then. The Hindu reported that the court had believed that the media would be mindful of its coverage, considering the sensitive nature of the case and the turmoil that the survivors, witnesses and their family would be under.

The judge said, "However, this court has been made to understand that its impressions are mere hallucinations and that the print and electronic media are not mortals to understand the implications of the act that they commit... and that they are merely guided by the ratings and the monetary considerations that fall out of the news they take to the palms of the citizenry."

A 19-year-old woman had lodged a complaint in 2019, that four men had forcibly disrobed her in a car in Pollachi, and took a video of the act. The men had threatened to release the video online if she refused to offer them sexual favours or money when they demanded it. Her complaint revealed a larger sexual assault and extortion racket. The police believed that many women may have been victims of sexual assault by a close network of men. A case was registered against the four men who had assaulted the woman.

Read: What is the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case: A detailed explainer