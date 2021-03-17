Political leaders must ensure mask discipline at rallies: TN Health Secy

J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, made the statement after inspecting the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, brushed away rumours about a second lockdown in the state following a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. He, however, said that cases are on the rise and that people should follow mask discipline.

Addressing the media, on Wednesday, after conducting an inspection of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, he said that the number of new cases has doubled in the last few days in Tamil Nadu. “One of the main reasons for this increase in cases, we have identified, is the relaxation among people when it comes to taking precautions. Our people think that they won’t get COVID even if they don’t wear masks. Since the death rate due to COVID has come down, there is a feeling among the public that whatever risk they take, they won’t get COVID,” he said. He further added that among the main reasons behind the rise in the number of cases in February were weddings, birthday celebrations and funeral events, he said that in March political meetings are also a big factor. “In March, in addition to these, there are political meetings where people are not wearing masks."

Radhakrishnan emphasised that all political leaders who are conducting big political meetings and rallies must ensure that the cadres and followers adhere to mask discipline in the events. Tamil Nadu reported 867 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, with Chennai accounting for 352 of them. As of Tuesday, 5,450 persons are being treated for COVID across the state. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (86), Coimbatore (81), Thiruvallur (55) and Thanjavur (51) reported a high number of new COVID cases. Five persons reportedly died due to COVID in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The state also tested 64,193 samples belonging to 64,006 persons on Tuesday. And 561 persons were discharged on Tuesday on recovering from COVID in Tamil Nadu.