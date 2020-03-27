Polish woman stranded in Coimbatore accommodated in hotel by authorities

She was forced to vacate a private hostel in the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown.

news Coronavirus

A yoga trainee from Poland was stranded at a bus stand in Coimbatore on Wednesday after being asked to vacate from a hostel in the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown. She however managed to get timely help from officials who accommodated her at a hotel here, police said.

The woman was found at the otherwise deserted Singanallur bus stand by police on Wednesday evening following which they helped her to overcome the problem. She told the police that she had come to learn yoga at the Isha Yoga Centre on the city outskirts and was staying in a private hostel since January. However, she was asked to vacate the hostel following the coronavirus scare and she came to the bus stand.

Senior police and district officials, after consulting the Collector, guided her to a private hotel where she was saying now, police said. Meanwhile, over 100 people were arrested for violating the lockdown in various parts of Coimbatore and released on bail on Wednesday evening, police said.

In neighbouring Tirupur district, police registered cases against 83 people for violations and seized five cars and 26 motorcycles. In Nilgiris district, a total of 31 cases were registered, reports from the districts said.

The Tamil Nadu police have as a whole booked 1,274 people in a day across the state for various violations of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

1,252 persons have been booked on Wednesday for violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 in force in the state and FIRs have been registered against 16 persons for spreading rumours about coronavirus. Six persons in Tamil Nadu have further been booked for violating quarantine norms.

Due to the nationwide lockdown till April 15, only essential services are available in the country. Commodities like milk, gas cylinders, vegetables and groceries are allowed to move across districts.

In Tamil Nadu, till date 209,284 passengers were screened at the airports of Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. As on date, 15,788 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. In addition, the 86,644 passengers list as given by the bureau of immigration are being verified in the district. Currently, 109 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 284 are under hospital isolation.