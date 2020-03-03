Police SUV topples after hitting car and pole in Bengaluru, driver booked

news Accident

A police SUV (sports utility vehicle) on Monday afternoon turned turtle at the Bengaluru city centre after hitting a cab and crashing into a pole. The driver Sridhar sustained minor injuries, while the two vehicles involved in the incident suffered damages.

Traffic movement on the busy Trinity Circle was disrupted for some time around 1 pm.

The police vehicle was approaching the Old Airport Road from Trinity Circle on MG Road, when the incident occurred.

Bangalore Mirror reported that the driver who was at the wheel of the police car, lost control and hit a pole while on his way towards the Old Airport Road. According to police, Sridhar lost control while trying to avoid hitting a biker who came in front suddenly. As a result, Sridhar hit a cab (a sedan) in front of him and after that crashed into a pole.

The Times of India report said a case has been registered against Sridhar under Section 279 (Whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been launched by Halasuru Traffic Police.

Deccan Herald reported that the cab driver apparently did not want to file a complaint as his vehicle had only suffered minor damages, as told by an investigating officer. The report said traffic flow was restored swiftly after the police along with locals moved the vehicles to the side of the road and later towed them away.

The SUV was meant for the use of DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Crime-1 Kuldeep Kumar Jain’s family, the DH report said.