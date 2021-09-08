Police suspect accident, not murder, led to woman's death on Coimbatore road

The incident, caught on camera, showed a woman seemingly being thrown out of a car at Avinashi Road in Peelamedu in Coimbatore district.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu police have said that they found no strangulation marks on the neck and body of a woman who was seemingly thrown out of a car on Monday, September 6, at Avinashi Road in Peelamedu in Coimbatore district. The incident was caught on camera, and the police initially suspected that it could be a murder case. However, after obtaining forensic reports, police said that the woman could have died in an accident.

The Coimbatore city police on September 6 collected the CCTV footage from a commercial establishment and in the video shared by the department, a woman aged around 60 years is seen lying on the road. Her semi-clad body was found with her face beyond recognition, as several vehicles ran over her body.

The police said that CCTV footage showed that the car took a right turn at SITRA signal and within a matter of minutes, the vehicle was seen turning back and heading towards the Coimbatore International Airport road. Reports also stated that the police tracked the car till Pudukkottai with the help of CCTV footage. The police also said that the vehicleâ€™s registration number belonged to Tiruvallur district. The Coimbatore police have reached out to the Tiruvallur police to ascertain more information about the car and its owner.

Police sources also said that measures are being taken to track the auto rickshaw driver who slowed down after seeing the body. The visuals of the same are seen in the video shared by the police. Discarding the murder angle, the Coimbatore police said that the woman may have met with an accident near Chinniyampalayam, and the car may have dragged her body for some distance before it detached near Peelamedu. Two special teams have been formed to investigate the case.