Police searches at homes of The Wire’s Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu

BJP’s Amit Malaviya had filed a complaint with the Delhi police accusing The Wire of cheating, criminal intimidation and forgery.

The Delhi Police has launched search operations on residences of founding editors of The Wire – Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu. The police have said the search operations are being carried out to check devices and obtain evidence in the case filed by BJP IT Cell Head, Amit Malaviya against The Wire. On October 30, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against The Wire’s Siddharth Vardajaran, Siddharth Bhatia, M KVenu and Jahnavi Sen in relation to an article which said that Malaviya enjoyed special privileges at Meta and had taken down around 700 posts that were critical of the Modi government.

Amit Malaviya had filed a complaint with the Delhi police accusing The Wire of cheating, criminal intimidation and forgery. Subsequently, the Delhi Police had booked the above mentioned journalists with several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery with the purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for harming reputation), 471 (using forged document), 500 (defamation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

The Wire had on Sunday, October 30 filed a police complaint against their former consultant Devesh Kumar, in connection with a series of articles published by the independent news platform against global social media giant, Meta and BJP leader Amit Malviya. As per The Wire’s complaint, Devesh was accused of providing false and fabricated evidence, based on which The Wire published the series of stories.

The whole controversy erupted after The Wire, in their stories, had claimed that Malviya was given special privileges under Meta’s XCheck programme, which allows him to take down posts as per his wish. However, the social media giant, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, denied the claims. On October 23, The Wire had retracted its Meta stories. “We are still reviewing the entire matter, including the possibility that it was deliberately sought to misinform or deceive The Wire,” The Wire had said in its statement, announcing the retraction of the series of stories against Meta.