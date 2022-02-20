'Police scaring people away': Sabu Jacob urges CBI to probe CK Deepu's death

Meanwhile, the Congress has promised its support to Twenty20 and demanded action against CPI(M) MLA PV Sreenjin.

Industrialist and chief of the Twenty20 party in Kerala Sabu M Jacob on Sunday, February 20, demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe the death of Twenty20 member CK Deepu, who died on Friday. Jacob alleged that the state police cannot be trusted to conduct a fair investigation, as it was trying to "scare away" people by lodging cases against them.

Jacob said if the state government or the ruling party has no role in the Dalit activist's death, then the probe should be handed over to CBI as more people would come forward to give evidence. "Right now, people are scared that police will lodge cases against them. They (police) lodged a case against me. They are trying to scare away anyone from coming forward," he alleged, while speaking to reporters.

A large crowd of Twenty20 members, including Jacob, had gathered for Deepuâ€™s last rites on Saturday, and the police lodged cases against them for violating COVID-19 protocols. However, no cases were lodged against Congress leaders including VD Satheesan, who had visited Deepuâ€™s home before his cremation. Jacob had questioned why no action was taken against Satheesan and other political leaders for violation of COVID-19 norms, as they too had been present there to pay homage before the cremation.

Deepu, who lived in a Dalit colony in Kizhakkambalam, died days after he was allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists for participating in a protest against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). He was later admitted to a hospital in Aluva, where he succumbed. However, local CPI(M) MLA PV Sreenjin, whom Deepu and others were protesting against, later claimed that the cause of Deepuâ€™s death was liver cirrhosis.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran, in a statement, demanded a case be registered against the CPI(M) MLA of the area for allegedly being part of the conspiracy behind the lynching of the Dalit activist. Sudhakaran said the post-mortem report reveals the cause of death was an injury to the head and not liver cirrhosis as was claimed by the CPI(M) MLA. He said the Congress will support the Dalit community and fight against the flagrant social injustices they are facing.

Earlier, police had arrested four persons in connection with the attack on Deepu. "They were arrested in connection with the attack against the man. Following his death, IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) was invoked against all of them," a senior police official had told PTI.

Twenty20 was a charity outfit floated by the Anna-Kitex Group group seven years ago. It became a political platform later and won four grama panchayats in the local body polls held in Kerala in 2020.

