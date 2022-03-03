Police have become puppets in the hands of Telangana govt: BJP leaders

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Wednesday, March 2 said that six people were arrested, after their plan to execute Excise minister V Srinivas Goud was foiled by the police.

news Controversy

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna and former Mahabubnagar MP Jithender Reddy have slammed the Cyberabad police for toeing the line of the state government and for allegedly cooking up a story of the alleged assassination of Excise minister V Srinivas Goud.

DK Aruna called the allegation a 200% fake story. “It is like a failed cinema. We always thought Stephen Ravindra is an upright officer. It is now clear that he is also toeing the line of his political bosses,” said DK Aruna told TNM. The National Vice President of the BJP felt that it was on directions of political strategist Prashant Kishor that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to implicate BJP leaders like former BJP MP Jithender Reddy and her in the alleged murder conspiracy of minister Srinivas Goud.

On March 2, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra held a press conference to announce that six people had been taken into custody for conspiring to assassinate V Srinivas Goud. The commissioner said that Rs 15 crore was to be paid to the contract killers.

The Commissioner also said that the police were looking into the role of Jithender Reddy and D K Aruna in facilitating the crime. However, Aruna said that BJP had merely supported the individuals who were trying to expose minister Srinivas Goud for his fraudulent affidavit filed with the Election commission and for his land dealings. “The people who have been arrested have been trying to expose the misdeeds of minister Srinivas Goud and they had approached us earlier as we are in the opposition. Why should we fear because we have been named? We have done nothing wrong and hence there is no need to fear,” said a confident DK Aruna.

Accepting that he had provided accommodation to Munnur Ravi, one of the accused in the murder conspiracy case, Jithender Reddy questioned, “It is a fact that I gave accommodation to Munnur Ravi in the quarters behind my house in Delhi. I have known him for several years now, from the time he participated actively in the Telangana movement. He is not a man with a criminal history. I give accommodation to all those who come from Mahabubnagar to Delhi. How is it wrong?”

The former Mahabubnagar MP felt that the real question that should be investigated was why the accused would allegedly hatch a plot to kill the minister. “Why would they want to kill Srinivas Goud? Did they have any land dealings between them? What is the reason for the conspiracy? This is the angle that needs to be investigated,” he said. He charged that the value of the police uniform was being degraded because of what was happening, slamming Stephen Ravindra and his team investigating the case. The Cyberabad Commissioner refused to give more details about the conspiracy at the press conference, only saying that they would reveal more details on further investigation.



