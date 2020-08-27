Police associations condemn communal remarks by Sudarshan News’ Suresh Chavhanke

Suresh Chavhanke has alleged a “conspiracy” in the “overwhelming” number of Muslim candidates clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams.

news Controversy

The Indian Police Foundation and Indian Police Service Association on Thursday condemned the statement made by Chief Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, who had shared a promo of his show on Twitter alleging a “conspiracy” in the “overwhelming” number of Muslim candidates clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams.

The Indian Police Foundation(IPF) which is an independent think tank, strongly objected to the blatant hate mongering targeting the Muslims and demanded action against him.

“The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope News Broadcasting Standards Authority, UP Police and concerned government authorities take strict action,” they tweeted.

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020

Similarly, the Indian Police Service Association, condemning Islamophobia, said, “A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.”

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

On Monday, Chavhanke shared the promo of his “expose’”on “UPSC Jihad” on Twitter with the caption, “Exposing Muslim infiltration into the most important pillars of democracy and big executive positions.” He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his tweet.

CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, is also the host of ‘Bindas Bol’ on Sudarshan News, a Hindi news channel, based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Chavhanke had said that the show will be aired on Friday 8 pm, according to Chavhanke.

The communal video promoting hate against the minority community was condemned by many. Several tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, demanding that that the tweet be pulled down, as it is in violation of their hate policy.

Chavhanke is a repeat offender. In April 2017, Chavhanke was arrested for inciting and spreading communal hatred between communities through his show ‘Bindaas Bol.’

An FIR was lodged against him under various sections of the IPC including those dealing with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and over content to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public and other sections on April 10 in Sambhal. It was alleged that his channel had telecast a programme in which its Chavhanke dished out objectionable content because of which tension prevailed in the city.