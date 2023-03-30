UP police arrest five men from Karnataka for theft and dacoities

UP police confirmed that the accused revealed the names of two more members of the gang and that two additional police teams have been assigned to arrest them.

Five persons who are allegedly involved in cases of theft and dacoities in different districts were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun following an encounter in which two of them were injured. All five persons are from Karnataka, and the breakthrough came when the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Kotwali police teams, acting on a specific tip-off, tried to stop a car near a factory area. Instead of stopping the car, the miscreants opened fire on the policemen. In retaliatory action, two miscreants were injured. A constable also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 1.55 lakh along with a Honda City car bearing a registration number of the state capital Lucknow, from them. The police identified the injured miscreants as Arif and Mohd Gaus, both residents of Mundeshwar Colony, in Karnataka's Karwar district. Their arrested accomplices were identified as Anees Shaikh, Asif Shaikh, and Arslan, residents of the Mandi police circle in Uttara Kannada.

The police claimed that the accused confessed to their involvement in incidents of dacoity and said that they keep changing their locations from one state to another. Circle officer Girja Shankar Tripathi said, "At present, they were residing in a locality in the Barabanki district." The police also seized two pistols along with live cartridges. The injured miscreants, as well as a constable, were admitted to the district hospital. Police confirmed that the accused revealed the names of two more members of the gang and that two additional police teams have been assigned to arrest them.