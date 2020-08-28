Poet Varavara Rao discharged from hospital, sent back to jail

The 81-year-old Telugu poet was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other ailments.

Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other ailments, has been discharged Nanavati Hospital in Maharashtra. He had been undergoing treatment since July 16. Following his discharge, the 81-year-old was sent back to the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Raoâ€™s family members, however, alleged that they have not been informed about his discharge from the hospital.

Varavara Rao was jailed in the Elgar Parishad case in November 2018 on allegations that he was part of a group that allegedly conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His bail pleas and appeals by family members and human rights groups were rejected by the NIA special sessions court after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case, opposed.

On May 28, the Telugu poet fell unconscious and was taken to Sir JJ Hospital. He was discharged on June 1. His family had then alleged that he was discharged in a hurry in order to prevent his bail plea, the hearing of which was scheduled for June 2 at the NIA special court.

In a statement, the family had said the police pointed to his 'normal' hospital report to argue against the bail plea. The judge rejected his bail on June 26.

Rao continued to show signs of delirium, following which he was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital again on July 13. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was shifted to St George Hospital. Later, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) intervened and directed the Maharashtra government to form a medical board to examine the 81-year-old's health condition. He was later shifted to Nanavati hospital for the treatment.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had told the Bombay High Court that Rao was shifted from JJ Hospital to Nanavati Hospital at the familyâ€™s request and that he was allegedly being given good care by the jail authorities.

After hearing arguments from the NIA, the High Court, however, directed the state prison authorities to permit Raoâ€™s family members to contact him through video call and directed the Maharashtra government to submit the latest health report of the Sudha Bharadwaj, another activist accused in the case.

Earlier, the HC opined that his condition requires close monitoring as it continued to be "disoriented".

The Bombay High Court will further hear the bail plea of Varavara Rao on Monday.