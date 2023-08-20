POCSO case survivor found dead in Kerala children’s home, police suspect suicide

The 17-year-old tribal girl was shifted to the shelter home two months ago by the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation under the Nirbhaya scheme.

news Suicide

A 17-year-old tribal girl was found dead at a children’s home at Kavalangad in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on the night of Saturday, August 19. Police suspect it to be a suicide. A shelter home staffer found her in an unconscious state in the washroom around 10.15 pm and rushed her to the Kothamangalam taluk hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the First Information Report (FIR) said.

Oonnukal police said the minor girl was a survivor in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Class 11 student was shifted to the shelter home two months ago by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for rehabilitation under the Nirbhaya scheme.

“The girl was apparently distressed about staying far away from home, which is at Kanjikuzhy in Idukki. We have learnt that she had asked the shelter home authorities two days ago if she could return to her home,” Oonnukal Station House Officer (SHO) Ratheesh Gopal told TNM.

He added that the POCSO case in which she was a survivor was registered at the Kothamangalam police station, the details of which aren’t clear yet. “A preliminary probe indicates suicide, but we can’t say anything for final until we receive the postmortem report,” he said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.