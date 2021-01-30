POCSO Act not for penalising teens in romantic relationships: Madras HC

The court was hearing a case where a young man had consensually eloped and married a 16-year-old girl from Erode.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed criminal proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a young man in his early twenties who was accused of marrying and having sexual relations with a minor girl, aged 16 at the time of the incident. Based on the girl’s statement that she was the one who insisted on having a relationship and eloping with the accused, the court observed that there is nothing alien about a girl just below the age of 18 years having a relationship with a teen boy, or a man who has just completed his teenage years. The court stated that the “legislature has to keep pace with the changing societal needs and bring about necessary changes in law and more particularly in a stringent law such as the POCSO Act.”

The court was hearing a petition from the Erode where the girl and her mother sought to quash proceedings against the accused who is facing trial before the court for offences under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting a woman with the intent to compel or knowing she will be compelled to marry a person against her will) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, 2012 and section 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child) of the Prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006.

According to the girl, in 2018, she had convinced the accused who was legally an adult by then, to enter a relationship with her and elope, as she was facing pressure to get married at home. Following this, though the accused was hesitant, he married her and they had sexual relations.

During this time, the girl’s mother had filed a police complaint, following which the young man was arrested. However, the mother of girl then approached the police saying that she does not want to carry the case any further because she wanted her daughter to get married and that “the same is getting delayed due to the criminal proceedings, thereby only causing more mental agony to the petitioners.”

The Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing on behalf of the police, however, submitted that though the parties are entering into a compromise while the trial in this case is pending, this court, taking into account the seriousness of the offence has to consider the issue as to whether an offence of this nature can be quashed on the ground no compromise between parties.

Justice Anand Venkatesh who was hearing the case, observed that the provisions of the POCSO Act as it stands today will surely make the acts of the young man an offence due to its stringent nature. An adolescent boy caught in a situation like this will surely have no defence if the criminal case is taken to its logical end, said the judge in his order.

He pointed out that the United Nations has come to formally define ‘adolescence’ as the period between 10 and 19 years of age and ‘young people’ between 10 to 24 years of age in the South- East Asia Region. Adolescence and young adulthood form a continuum for many development processes, but there are also unique aspects of young adulthood.

"Punishing an adolescent boy who enters into a relationship with a minor girl by treating him as an offender, was never the objective of the POCSO Act. An adolescent boy and girl who are in the grips of their hormones and biological changes and whose decision-making ability is yet to fully develop, should essentially receive the support and guidance of their parents and the society at large. These incidents should never be perceived from an adult’s point of view and such an understanding will in fact lead to lack of empathy," his order reads.

An adolescent boy who is sent to prison in a case of this nature will be persecuted throughout his life, the judge warned. He added that the POCSO Act was not intended “to bring within its scope or ambit, cases of the nature where adolescents or teenagers involved in romantic relationships are concerned."

These observations are significant because they are in line with what several civil society workers have been pointing out. Many working with child sexual abuse survivors have said that the POCSO Act is often misused against consenting teenage couples. This is because POCSO does not recognise teen sexuality, and deems all sexual acts between persons below the age of 18 as criminal. Parents of the couples, especially if they elope as in this case, file a missing persons complaint, and the police also add a POCSO case assuming that they have had sex. Read more about how several consenting teens are criminalised under the Act here.

Justice Venkatesh also acknowledged this, and said that the law has become a “tool” that is abused by certain sections of the society “[…] where teenagers and young adults fall victim to offences under the POCSO Act being slapped against them without understanding the implication of the severity of the enactment […].”

"It is high time that the legislature takes into consideration cases of this nature involving adolescents involved in relationships and swiftly brings in necessary amendments under the Act. The legislature has to keep pace with the changing societal needs and bring about necessary changes in law and more particularly in a stringent law such as the POCSO Act," he added.

Justice Anand Venkatesh maintained that he was not questioning the seriousness of offences but merely the context.

"There can be no second thought as to the seriousness of offences under the POCSO Act and the object it seeks to achieve. However, it is also imperative for this court to draw the thin line that demarcates the nature of acts that should not be made to fall within the scope of the Act, for such is the severity of the sentences provided under the Act, justifiably so, that if acted upon hastily or irresponsibly, it could lead to irreparable damage to the reputation and livelihood of youth whose actions would have been only innocuous," he said. "What came to be a law to protect and render justice to victims and survivors of child abuse, can, become a tool in the hands of certain sections of the society to abuse the process of law," says the order.

The judge quashed the criminal proceedings against the young man and said that, "No useful purpose will be served in continuing with the criminal proceedings and keeping these proceedings pending will only swell the mental agony of the victim girl and her mother."