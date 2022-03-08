PMK slams Karnataka CM over Mekedatu project, urges all-party meet in TN

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his first Budget session announced a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for the Mekedatu dam project.

news Politics

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Youth Wing leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin to convene an all-party meet with immediate effect to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue. This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his first Budget session announced a Rs 1,000 crore allocation for the Mekedatu dam project.

Ramadoss in a statement said that the Karnataka Chief Minister had already issued a statement that he was travelling to New Delhi to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in this regard and get approval for the project. Ramadoss said that the statements of CM Bommai and that of the Union Water Resources Minister in the past few days mean that some moves have been made regarding the Mekedatu dam.

He also said that even as the Mekedatu Dam issue is under consideration of the Supreme Court, the statements of the Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Water Resources Minister are “not in the right spirit”. He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take cognizance of the matter. The former Union Minister also cited the example of Karnataka constructing the Yargol dam, which impacts water supply to northern Tamil Nadu, which lies downstream from there.

Read: Ready to facilitate talks between Karnataka, TN on Mekedatu: Union Jal Shakti Min

The construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the former moving the Supreme Court against the proposed construction. An all-party delegation led by Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister, S Duraimurugan had met Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against the proposed dam.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka has been batting for the speedy implementation of the project, which is aimed at providing more drinking water to Bengaluru. The Congress, led by state unit president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, had recently completed the padayatra from Ramanagara to Bengaluru to demand the same.

Read: Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project