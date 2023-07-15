PMK opposes UCC even as BJP invites it for NDA meet in Delhi

In a letter to the Law Commission of India, former PMK Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said that their party was formed for upholding social justice and cannot accept the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has written a detailed petition to the Law Commission of India opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Given the support base PMK enjoys among the Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership has invited it to attend the NDA meeting in New Delhi on July 18.

However, PMK state president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, in a letter addressed to the Law Commission of India, said that the PMK was a political party formed for upholding social justice. He further said that the PMK as a political party could not accept UCC as it would take away the rights of certain sections of the population.

The former Minister said, "Each and every religion has separate civil codes pertaining to marriages, divorces, child adoption, property rights and others. The PMK's stand is that the government should not intervene in the civil rights of the people. It is inferred that the intention of implementing UCC is to take away the rights of minorities rather than bringing in Uniform code."

Ramadoss, however, said that there were some issues in civil laws of minorities and called upon the Law Commission to seek suggestions based on such issues. He said, "The Supreme Court will set issues right. It is unnecessary to seek suggestions on implementation of UCC as there is no need for it and without disclosing reasons."

The PMK leader called upon the Law Commission to drop the measures taken to implement UCC as it would destroy the diversity of the country. He further added, "UCC will also affect the growth of the country in addition to the trouble it creates for the minority communities."